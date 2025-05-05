Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: One Dead, Several Injured After Bus Overturns Near Karnala Ghat

One person was killed and several others were critically injured after a passenger bus overturned on the Mumbai-Goa Highway at Karnala Ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the early hours of Monday, May 5. The injured were rushed to MGM Hospital in Panvel.

The accident occurred when a private bus carrying 35 passengers from Mumbai to the Konkan region suddenly lost control. The fire brigade and police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident. Passengers trapped inside the bus were rescued, and the injured were admitted to MGM Hospital for treatment.

Visuals From Accident Site

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Several feared injured after a bus overturned on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Karnala, Raigad district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3AfVBjoZjC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but preliminary assessments suggest it may have been due to driver negligence and high speed. Karnala Ghat is a known accident-prone area, with several mishaps reported in the past. Traffic on the highway was disrupted temporarily due to the accident but is now gradually returning to normal.