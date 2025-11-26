Mumbai–Goa Highway Accident: Shivshahi Bus Hits CNG Truck, Leaves Seven Injured; No Casualties Reported

A tragic accident took place on Mumbai-Goa Highway on 26 November, 2025 (Wednesday) when Shivshahi bus collided with truck carrying CNF cylinders near Mangaon. Accident occurred in morning hours which left seven passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to nearby hospital.

Reports stated that fortunately, no casualties reported during this accident, however there are concern of potential CNG gas leak from the truck. The collision, as shown in a Jai Maharashtra Times video, stopped traffic on both sides of the highway while authorities checked for gas leak . The exact cause of crash is not known but, according to News18Marathi reports, dense fog may have played a major role in the crash. Police are investigating potential driver negligence.

