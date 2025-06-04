Mumbai-Goa Highway Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned on June 5-6; Check Details

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 4, 2025): Heavy vehicles will be banned on the Mumbai-Goa Highway on Thursday, June 5, 2025, and Friday, June 6, 2025 to avoid traffic congestion during the Shivrajyabhishek Sohala. The Raigad district administration issued the order on Wednesday. Every year, thousands of Shiv devotees from across Maharashtra travel to Raigad Fort to attend the event. To ensure smooth traffic and public safety, the restriction has been put in place.

According to the order issued by the Raigad District Collector, the movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted from 4 p.m. on June 5 until 10 p.m. on June 6.

The ban will be enforced on specific routes including Wakan Phata to Nagothane to Kashedi on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway. It will also apply to roads from Mangaon via Nizampur to Pachad to Raigad Fort, from Mangaon via Dhalghar Phata to Pachad to Raigad Fort, and from Mahad via Natekhind to Pachad to Raigad Fort.

All types of heavy and large vehicles will not be allowed on these roads during the mentioned period.