Mumbai-Goa RoRo Service Launched, Navi Mumbai Man Becomes First and Only Traveller

As the Konkan Railway gears up to launch its Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) vehicle ferrying service during the Ganesh festival, interest in the initiative has been slower than expected, with just a single booking made by a Navi Mumbai man, reported Mid-Day. The pioneering service enables passengers to transport their cars by train while traveling in the comfort of an AC coach. The first and only confirmed passenger so far, Navi Mumbai’s Rohan Prakash Kandar, a software engineer with HDFC Bank. Mid-Day reported his experience. Kandar and his family will travel to their native village in Kankavali. “I own a Force Gurkha, and I’ll be driving it to Kolad. From there, the car will be loaded onto the train — and that’s where our journey begins,” he said enthusiastically.

Kandar highlighted how the service is a great option for those traveling with family, especially small children. “Driving long distances with a toddler isn’t ideal. Instead, we’ll enjoy a peaceful journey in a 3AC coach. The roads are in poor condition, with incomplete upgrades and potholes. This is safer and more convenient,” he noted. Though uptake has been low, Kandar believes the idea has long-term potential. “It’s the first time in India that people can take their personal cars on a train like this. Once more halts are introduced in the Konkan belt, I’m confident bookings will rise — maybe even leading to waiting lists.”

He also appreciated the assistance provided by Konkan Railway staff. “The concept instantly appealed to me. The booking process was smooth, and the staff were very cooperative,” Kandar added.

Ro-Ro Service Details:

Route: Kolad (Maharashtra) to Verna (Goa)

Launch Date: August 23

Departure Time: 5 PM from Kolad

Arrival Time: 5 AM next day at Verna

Reporting Time: On or before 2 PM on departure day

Coach Allotment:b3AC (max 2 passengers) + 1 person in SLR coach per car

Fares and Capacity:

Freight per car (one-way): ₹7,875

3AC passenger fare: ₹935

2S passenger fare: ₹190

Train Capacity: 40 cars (20 wagons, 2 cars per wagon)

Minimum Cars Required to Operate: 16 (else trip will be cancelled)

Kandar, 30, who has always loved traveling, especially in the Konkan region, shared, “Earlier, I used to go on bike trips. Now that I have a family and a car, this service seemed like the perfect mix of comfort and adventure. Our baby is just four months old, and this service allows us to enjoy the festival trip stress-free — and still have our own car once we reach.”