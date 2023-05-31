Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train likely to run from June 3

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fourth semi high-speed train from India's financial capital. Mumbai currently has three Vande Bharat trains: Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains.

The inauguration of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat express train is expected to be held on 3 June. The inaugural run of the premium train is scheduled for June 3, while regular service will commence from June 4 ownwards, Times of India reported.

Vande Bharat express on this route will reduce the travel time between the two cities by at least 45 minutes as compared to the Tejas Express.

The trial of the semi-high speed Vande Bhagat Express train on the Mumbai-Goa route conducted on May 16. A Vande Bharat rake, capable of running at the top speed of 180 kmph, departed from platform number 7 of CSMT in Mumbai at 5:30 AM and reached Madgaon station in Goa at 12.50 PM. The rake departed from Madaon at around 1.15 pm and it is expected to reach CSMT late in the evening.