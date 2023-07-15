Mumbai: Haji Ali Dargah Trust issues new advisory for visitors during high tides

The Haji Ali Dargah Trust in Mumbai issued a public advisory alerting visitors about the doors of the Dargah being closed on certain days in July. As per a report in Mid Day, the advisory, the Haji Ali Dargah Trust said that due to high tides the gates of the Dargah would be closed on some days.

The Haji Ali Dargah is a famous religious site located in south Mumbai It is situated on a small islet in the Arabian Sea, the Dargah is connected to the mainland by a narrow causeway.Thousands of devotees from various faiths visit Haji Ali Dargah to seek blessings and offer prayers.In an official statement, the Haji Ali Dargah trust said that it was issuing a public notification for the visitors who may make a note of the below dates when the gates of the Dargah would be closed for visitors.

Haji Ali Dargah Gates will be closed for ziyarat on the following dates-

Sat 15-07-2023 gate closed from 09-00.a.m. to 01-00.p.m.

Sun 16-07-2023 gate closed from 09-45.a.m. to 01-45.p.m.

Mon 17-07-2023 gate closed from 10-15.a.m. to 02-15.p.m.

Tue 18-07-2023 gate closed from 10-50.a.m. to 02-50.p.m.

Wed 19-07-2023 gate closed from 11-20.a.m. to 03-20.p.m.

Thu 20-07-2023 gate closed from 11-50.a.m. to 03-50.p.m.

Fri 21-07-2023 gate closed from 12-15.p.m. to 04-15.p.m.

Sat 22-07-2023 gate closed from 12-45.p.m. to 04-45.p.m.

Sun 23-07-2023 gate closed from 01-15.p.m. to 05-15.p.m.

Sun 30-07-2023 gate closed from 08-15.a.m. to 12-15.p.m.

Mon 31-07-2023 gate closed from 09-00.a.m. to 01-00.p.m.

Mohammed Ahmed Taher, Administrative Officer, Haji Ali Dargah Trust said, "It is requested that the visitors shall plan their visit accordingly.