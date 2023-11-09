Mumbai: Here are new initiatives taken by Maharashtra govt to improve air quality

Mumbai grapples with rising air pollution, prompting action from authorities. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to lead a meeting today to assess the current pollution situation in the state. Recent data from the Central Pollution Control Board reveals that the city's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Thursday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in various areas ranged from 100 to 130.

To combat the worsening air quality, authorities have introduced new measures. Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar highlighted initiatives such as washing roads, sprinkling water on construction sites, and using fogging guns to cleanse the air. He urged citizens to refrain from bursting firecrackers during Diwali and to actively participate in improving Mumbai's air quality.

"The pollution level is above what is prescribed (in Mumbai). And that's why a lot of new initiatives are being taken by the corporation. One of them is cleaning up the roads with water. The second is sprinkling water on construction sites. Fogging guns, which spray water into the air, are also being used to reduce air pollution," Kesarkar told ANI.

He said that some filters are being installed and checked at different locations, and which technologies are found to be the best will be implemented in Mumbai.

"There are certain filters that are being installed at the junctions and certain filters that are being installed in gardens and hospitals. So once these trials are over, whichever technologies are found to be the best will be implemented in Mumbai. We are in that process, and very strict implementation is being carried out by the Mumbai Corporation," the Maharashtra Minister said.

"Wherever the plywood and other material, which is hazardous, is being burned in bakeries and cellular prices, action is being taken against them. There were certain areas where the work of using acid for manufacturing gold ornaments was going on, and action was being taken against them. It is our duty to see that Mumbai people get pure air; it should be non-polluted," he added.

Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Wednesday, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 149 at noon, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. However, many areas in the city experienced 'poor' and 'very poor' air quality. At Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), the state pollution control meter marked the air quality as 'very poor' at 7 a.m.

The air quality index varied in different areas of Mumbai. In the Bandra Kurla Complex, the air quality was recorded in a 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 200 at 9 a.m. Meanwhile, Colaba and Borivali East reported 'moderate' air quality with AQI values of 151 and 141, respectively. These variations highlight the ongoing challenges of air quality in the city.