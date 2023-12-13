Mumbai hospitals report rare side-effect of Mumps: Cases linked to hearing loss

December 13, 2023

Mumbai hospitals report rare side-effect of Mumps: Cases linked to hearing loss

A surge in mumps cases in Mumbai has raised concerns as doctors report an unusual complication associated with the viral infection: hearing loss. Among the affected, a seven-year-old girl from Titwala, named Rehana, recently found herself admitted to KEM Hospital after experiencing sudden hearing loss during the third day of a mumps infection nearly two months ago. Despite local doctors' assurances of potential recovery, there has been no improvement in her condition, leaving her mother eagerly awaiting a free cochlear implant.

This year has witnessed an uptick in mumps cases, prompting KEM Hospital's Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) department to register seven instances of post-mumps hearing loss in both children and adults within a month. In response to the concerning trend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to conduct a comprehensive analysis of mumps cases this year.

Dr. Hetal Marfatia, Head of ENT at KEM Hospital, expressed her observations of a notable increase in patients presenting with hearing loss following mumps infections. "We have Rehana (7-year-old) as well as an adult man in our ward right now, and we have seen seven cases in a month," she told TOI.

Mumps, a contagious viral infection characterized by swelling of the parotid salivary glands, traditionally affects the pediatric age group but can also impact adolescents and adults. While considered a mild disease, mumps can lead to severe side effects, with hearing loss in one or both ears being one of the potential complications, either temporarily or permanently.

