Mumbai in list of world's best cities for public transport

Mumbai has ranked at number 19 on a list of cities with the world’s best public transport, according to a survey published by London based Time Out.

The city's Suburban Railways, which was the first passenger railway to be built by the British East India Company, forms the backbone of public transport for a population of 12.5 million.

According to Time Out, which published the list, 81 per cent of Mumbai locals say that they find the city’s public transport system convenient to use. Along with the trains, the list also mentions the buses, rickshaws, metro and taxis servicing the city.

Time Out surveyed more than 20,000 people in 50 cities across the world to come up with the rankings. The honour of being the world’s best city for public transport went to Berlin in Germany, where 97 percent of locals praised the city’s transport network.

Tokyo was crowned third for not just handling a smooth transport network for its locals but also non-Japanese speakers, as per the survey.

Apart from Mumbai, six other Asian cities have made it to the list: Tokyo (no: 3), Singapore (no: 6), Hong Kong (no: 7), Taipei (no: 8), Shanghai (no: 9), and Beijing (no: 18).