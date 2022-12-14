Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay recommends demolition of Prince Aly Khan hospital in Mazgoan

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has recommended demolition of the Prince Aly Khan Hospital in Mazgaon said in its report submitted to the Bombay High Court.

According to a report of TOI, It recommends demolition," said Justices Nitin Jamdar and Gauri Godse on Tuesday after a quick perusal of the report. On October 3, the high court had requested IIT-B to carry out a structural audit and submit a report in a sealed envelope on whether the structure is dilapidated and will fall under the C1 category of dangerous buildings.

Senior advocate Rafique Dada, for the petitioners, said, Our petition actually worked out. The judges allowed only the parties, and not the intervener unions, an inspection of the IIT report. It is no secret," said Justice Jamdar, and the bench directed copies of the report to be supplied to the parties.

The hospital and three trustees had moved the HC on August 28 to direct the BMC to act on a private audit report

that certified it as C1 category. On September 13, the HC directed the hospital not to admit patients in the main

building. It allowed the management's plea to shut down the main hospital building and carry out only OPD and non-surgical procedures in an ancillary building, TOI reported.

Advocates Himanshu Kode and Anjali Purav, for two unions expressed concern about the fate of the employees. The

judges said the unions have no right to be heard in the matter. You have no locus (standi), said Justice Jamdar.