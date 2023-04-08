Mumbai: Indian Navy conducts offshore security exercise Prasthan

Indian Navy conducted Prasthan, a bi-annual co-ordinated exercise along with other defence, state and civilian agencies in the offshore development area off Mumbai.

A coordinated exercise code-named ‘Prasthan’ was conducted on April 6, the official statement said on Friday. The exercise is held every six months to validate measures and procedures to address contingencies that may occur in oil production platforms. The current exercise was conducted on the Greatdrill Chaaya platform, located about 30 nm South West of Mumbai Harbour.

The exercise saw actions to counter contingencies such as a fire in the oil platform, a man overboard, an oil spill in the area, helicopter emergencies, a hazardous gas leak, assisting a disabled vessel in the offshore area and medical evacuation of the platform crew.

A number of ships and helicopters from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, ONGC and Directorate General of Shipping were deployed for the exercise.

Personnel from Maharashtra Police, Customs, Fisheries Department, Mumbai Port Authority, JN Port Authority and other concerned state and central civilian agencies also participated in it.