Mumbai jail inmate attempts suicide in custody

A 19-year-old prisoner named Arbaz Ismail Sheikh attempted to commit suicide while in custody, on Thursday. He had been arrested by the Kanjurmarg police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As per the police, a day-duty officer discovered Sheikh attempting to hang himself using a wire that he had fastened to the ceiling fan. The officer promptly intervened to untie the wire, but unfortunately, Sheikh was already struggling to breathe and lost consciousness, falling to the ground.

Sheikh was rushed to Fortis Hospital where he remains unconscious, according to police sources. It is still unclear what motivated his suicide attempt. However, it has come to light that he had requested tobacco from a duty officer, but his request was denied.