Mumbai: Janata Raja, Marathi play to be staged at Shivaji Park from March 14-19

To celebrate Shivcharitra, the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ashish Shelar has organised the renowned Marathi play ‘Janata Raja’ in central Mumbai's Dadar from March 14 to March 19, the lawmaker said.

The six-act stage drama will be held in the evenings at Shivaji Park, said the MLA in a press conference. Janata Raja (enlightened king) was written by Maharashtra Bhushan Shivsahir Babasaheb Purandare and it narrates the history and biography of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The grand play is free for all and tickets will be available from March 9 onwards at various places, including Shivaji Mandir in Dadar, Prabodhankar Thackeray Natyamandir in Borivali, Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha in Vile Parle, Kalidas Natyamandir in Mulund and Damodar Natyagriha in Parel, he said.

Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure nearly 10,000 spectators can watch the mega-play every day, Shelar said.