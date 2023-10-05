Mumbai: JJ hospital construction work triggers malaria outbreak, 14 doctors affected

The ongoing construction activities within the premises of JJ Hospital have given rise to a widespread mosquito infestation, directly impacting the health of students and resident doctors. Sources reveal that 14 resident doctors have fallen ill with malaria and dengue as a result of this mosquito menace. Lokmat has obtained a list of the affected individuals, although the hospital administration remains tight-lipped about the situation.

The construction work includes the development of a superspecialty building, 300 residential hostels, and various retail structures. This construction has been ongoing for several days, creating a burgeoning mosquito problem. The affected area houses six hostels for both postgraduate and undergraduate students, including R. M. Bhat Boys Hostel, Apna Boys Hostel, Old Boys Hostel, and Girls Hostel for MBBS students. Additionally, there are 300 resident hostels and BMS quarter hostels for postgraduate students, accommodating around 900 to 1,000 students.

Sources indicate that a drainage line burst within the hospital premises a few days ago, compounding the mosquito problem caused by the ongoing construction. This situation has subsequently contributed to a rise in cases of malaria and dengue.

According to hospital authorities, two individuals have already fallen ill. MBBS intern Mayur Bavankar and first-year MBBS student Ninad Kamble have been admitted to ward 7 with dengue, as confirmed by a senior doctor at the hospital.

When reached for comment, Dr. Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital, acknowledged that a few students in the area had reported fever symptoms but asserted that "such a large number of students have not been admitted for treatment."

The situation at JJ Hospital highlights the need for proactive measures to address the mosquito infestation and ensure the well-being of the hospital's students and staff.