Mumbai Jumbo Oxygen Plant: 1500 oxygen cylinders will be produced per day

A jumbo oxygen plant has been set up at Mahul in Mumbai. About 1500 oxygen cylinders will be produced daily from this plant. State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the event. The work of this oxygen plant was started after the pursuit of Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale. These two oxygen plants operating in Mumbai are a unique example of the Mumbai spirit fighting against any crisis. The state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are ready to face the third wave. But citizens should follow the rules and take active part in the fight against Corona, Aditya Thackeray has appealed. He also said that Mumbai Municipal Corporation has been registered as the first corporation in the country to have such a grand project.

Even before the second wave of Corona, the state government had announced 'Mission Oxygen'. As a part of this, MP Rahul Shewale had appealed to big companies in his Lok Sabha constituency to start oxygen plants. In response, Bharat Petroleum Company, with the help of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, set up a jumbo oxygen plant. About 1500 oxygen cylinders will be produced from this plant.