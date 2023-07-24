Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city reaches 52.84 per cent

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs in Mumbai that supply drinking water to the city is now 52.84 per cent, as per the BMC data. According to the (BMC) data, on Monday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 7,64,741 million litre of water or 52.84 per cent.The Tulsi lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai, overflowed on July 20 following heavy rains in the city and suburbs.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 91.55 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 81.29 per cent of water stock is available.In Middle Vaitarna 61.74 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 24.29 per cent, Bhatsa 44.61 per cent, Vihar 88.75 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted 'moderate to heavy spells of rain' in Mumbai and its suburbs.The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for today.