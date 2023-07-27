Mumbai: Lake levels rise to 61.58% amid heavy rain

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now at 61.58 pc, the BMC data shows. As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 99.58 per cent. In Middle Vaitarna 70.79 per cent, Bhatsa 0.66 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level.The seven lakes have 8,91,274 million litre of water on July 27, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.

The significant rise in the water stock comes after Mumbai and neighbouring districts received intense showers on July 26. Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.According to the BMC data, at 6 AM on July 27, three of the seven reservoirs are overflowing.The civic body informed that Vihar Lake started overflowing in the early hours of Wednesday and Tansa Lake started overflowing at 4:35 AM on July 26.