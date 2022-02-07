Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar's nephew collects her ashes from Shivaji Park

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar collected her ashes from Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday, where she was cremated with full state honours yesterday.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The last rites with full State honours of the legendary singer were performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Several celebrities attended her last rites at Shivaji Park on Sunday including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.