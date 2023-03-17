Mumbai: Lawyers stage protest at courts over attacks on colleagues

Members of the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court and All India Federation of Advocates and Associations (AIFAA) held a peaceful protest here against attacks on advocates, including the recent attack on lawyer Prithaviraj Zhala.

At least 300 lawyers participated in the protest held on in courts across Mumbai and suburban areas. The protesting advocates visited courts and requested judges not to pass adverse orders, the AIFAA said in a release. Apart from this, a signature campaign was undertaken for the passing of the Advocates Protection Act, it said.

The protest was led by AIFAA president advocate Ravi Prakash Jadhav and other prominent lawyers. The advocates gathered peacefully to voice their concerns and demand better protection for themselves and their colleagues, it was stated. Prithviraj Zhala was on Tuesday allegedly assaulted at Kandivali police station, where he had gone with a client, following an argument with assistant police inspector (API) Anant Gite, a lawyer said.