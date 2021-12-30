Mumbai: Life sentence to priest for raping minor boy

A special POCSO court in Mumbai on Wednesday convicted a Catholic priest and sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old boy in 2015.

The teenaged boy was sodomized by Father Johnson Lawrence in a church.

The parents of the victim registered a complaint and the priest was arrested in December 2015 and he is in jail since then.

On Wednesday, Special POCSO court Judge Seema Jadhav pronounced judgment and found the accused guilty under sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor