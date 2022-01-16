Mumbai local train mega block on all three routes; check out details

If you have any plans for a Sunday holiday, you might have to drop your plans. Because today there will be megablocks on all the three railway lines in Mumbai. There will be a megablock between Matunga and Mulund on the Central Railway. There will be a block between Santacruz and Goregaon on the Western Railway. There will also be a megablock on the Trans Harbor route between Chunabhatti to Bandra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Chunabhatti. According to the Railways, alternative routes will be used during the block period.

Central Railway

There will be a megablock between Matunga and Mulund on the Central Railway. There will be megablocks on the up and down fast route from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. Local round trips on the up and down fast lanes will be diverted to the slow lanes during megablock time. As a result, some local trains will be cancelled and some local trains will run about 15 minutes late.

Harbor Railway

There will be megablocks on the up and down route between CSMT to Chunabhatti, Bandra on the Harbor Railway. Between 11.40 am and 4.40 pm, there will be megablocks. Up and down local round trips from CSMT to Vashi / Belapur / Panvel and CSMT to Bandra Goregaon will be cancelled during the megablock period. Special trains for Panvel will run from platform number 8 in Kurla.

Western Railway

There will be megablocks on the Western Railway between Santacruz to Goregaon, up and down fast lanes. The megablock will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the megablock period, all local trains on the fast tracks will be diverted to the slow track. As a result, some local trains will be canceled and some local trains will be delayed.