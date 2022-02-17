Mumbai Local Train: Ticket prices of AC Local to be reduced

There is good news for Mumbaikars traveling from Mumbai Local. Now it will be possible for Mumbaikars to travel by AC local. The Railway Board has taken steps to make the travel of AC locals cheaper. Reduce AC local single journey fare. Also, the Railway Board has proposed to fix the fare of AC local on the ticket price of metro train. If the board's proposal is accepted, Mumbaikars will soon be able to travel on cheap AC locals. Therefore, there are signs that the congestion on the locals is decreasing. Currently, there is not much response to AC Local. As a result, AC local rounds have also been reduced. Despite the low number of round trips, very few commuters are using this local train. That is why the Railway Board has proposed to the Railway Ministry to reduce the fares of AC locals to increase the revenue of AC locals, sources said.

The Railway Board has proposed. If it is approved, Mumbaikars will be able to travel cheaply. Passengers will have to pay Rs 10 to Rs 80 for an AC single journey. This means that once the proposal is approved, there will be a big reduction in ticket prices. At present, passengers have to pay between Rs 65 and Rs 220 per ticket. However, the proposal does not address the issue of reducing season ticket prices.

The reduction in ticket prices will increase the number of passengers during rush hour and without rush hour. This will make it easier for people to travel. Therefore, tender will be issued soon for all 238 AC trains. The Railway Board has said that this will provide better and better facilities to the passengers.