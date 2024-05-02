Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Trains Running 30 to 40 Minutes Late After Two Derailments

After back-to-back two CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) bound local trains derailed within three days, authorities have put speed restrictions on Harbour Line trains due to these trains running 30 to 40 minutes late on Thursday, May 2.

The first derailment occurred on Monday (April 29) at the crossover point preceding CSMT. It prompted three-hour delays in services on the Harbour line and the suspension of trains until Vadala station.

Railway authorities have put a speed restriction of 10 km/h at the site where two trains derailed recently. Central Railway (CR) has attempted to increase the speed to 15 km/h. However, during a trial run of an empty train at the revised speed, another derailment occurred on Wednesday.

Due to unavoidable reasons a 10 kmph caution order is imposed near CSMT PF1 and 2, Harbour line trains are running 30-35 minutes late. Passengers with valid harbour line tickets are permitted to use mainline trains from CSMT up to Kurla.

"Due to unavoidable reasons a 10 kmph caution order is imposed near CSMT PF1 and 2, Harbour line trains are running 30-35 minutes late. Passengers with valid harbour line tickets are permitted to use mainline trains from CSMT up to Kurla. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," informed DRM Mumbai CR on X.

Rajnish Goyal, Central Railway manager, communicated with the Times of India via the social media platform x (formerly known as Twitter) about the imposition of a 10 km/h caution order near CSMT platforms 1 and 2. Due to unavoidable reasons, Harbour Line trains ran 30-35 minutes behind schedule.

The delays have drawn concern among daily commuters, with many expressing frustration over train lateness of at least one hour and highlighting concerns about CR's management of the situation.