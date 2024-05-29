Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Cancelled Due to Palghar Goods Train Derailment Impacting Panvel-Dahanu Routes, Details Inside

A goods train derailment near Palghar station on Tuesday evening has severely disrupted services on the Western Railway (WR) line. The incident occurred around 5:30 PM, affecting tracks 2, 3, and 4, resulting in significant delays for both up and down services. Following the derailment, three trains have been cancelled as confirmed by the Western Railway on Wednesday. The cancelled trains include Dahanu Road-Panvel-Vasai Road, Vasai Road-Panvel-Vasai Road, and Vasai Road-Panvel-Dahanu Road.

“Due to the derailment of a goods train at Palghar, the Dahanu Road-Panvel-Vasai Road, Vasai Road-Panvel-Vasai Road, and Vasai Road-Panvel-Dahanu Road trains have been fully cancelled. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused,” stated the Western Railway.Suburban services are suspended today, and some long-distance trains have been either cancelled or are experiencing delays. Repair work is currently underway and is expected to take another five to six hours to complete.

Due to the Derailment of Goods Train at Palghar,



Train 01338 ( Dombivali - Boisar ) J.C.O. 29/05/2024 IS Short Teminated at Vasai Road and remains cancelled Vasai Road - Boisar.



The following trains are fully cancelled.

1) DN 93001 (Virar -Dahanu Road) J.C.O. 29/05/2024

09024/09023 Valsad - Mumbai Central

09284/09285 Dahanu Road-Panvel-Vasai Road MEMU

09288/09287 Vasai Road-Panvel- Vasai Road MEMU

The derailment has caused significant inconvenience for commuters, particularly those relying on local trains to travel to Mumbai for work. Since dawn, railway stations have seen a heavy rush of commuters. In addition to the derailment, Central Railway (CR) will be implementing a 36-hour block on June 1 and 2 to extend platforms 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and to conduct maintenance work. This block is expected to result in the cancellation of approximately 600 local train services. The CR block will impact both the main and harbor lines, and commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.