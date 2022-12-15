Mumbai: Local trains face signal problems at Jui Nagar

Mumbai's Jui Nagar faced a technical glitch in the signals, informed the Central Railway officials on Thursday.

As per reports, the signals point were unavailable since 6 am today.

"Services running between CSMT & Vashi on Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on Trans-Harbor line. The staff is resolving the issue. It'll be sorted out in another 15-20 mins,' said Central Railway SPRO.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

