Mumbai: Local trains face signal problems at Jui Nagar
By ANI | Published: December 15, 2022 02:32 PM 2022-12-15T14:32:05+5:30 2022-12-15T20:05:12+5:30
Mumbai's Jui Nagar faced a technical glitch in the signals, informed the Central Railway officials on Thursday.
As per reports, the signals point were unavailable since 6 am today.
"Services running between CSMT & Vashi on Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on Trans-Harbor line. The staff is resolving the issue. It'll be sorted out in another 15-20 mins,' said Central Railway SPRO.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app