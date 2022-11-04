Mumbai local trains running late due to technical problems

All fast suburban locals in Mumbai region are running late by 15-20 minutes due to technical problems, said Western Railway.

"Due to technical problem, all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes. inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway tweeted.

As per information, six local trains were canceled, and at least 70 were delayed.

Also, six long-distance trains were too delayed by approx 30 minutes.

( With inputs from ANI )

