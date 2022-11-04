Mumbai local trains running late due to technical problems
By ANI | Published: November 4, 2022 10:29 AM 2022-11-04T10:29:37+5:30 2022-11-04T16:00:08+5:30
All fast suburban locals in Mumbai region are running late by 15-20 minutes due to technical problems, said Western ...
All fast suburban locals in Mumbai region are running late by 15-20 minutes due to technical problems, said Western Railway.
"Due to technical problem, all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes. inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway tweeted.
As per information, six local trains were canceled, and at least 70 were delayed.
Also, six long-distance trains were too delayed by approx 30 minutes.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app