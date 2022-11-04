Mumbai local trains running late due to technical problems

By ANI | Published: November 4, 2022 10:29 AM 2022-11-04T10:29:37+5:30 2022-11-04T16:00:08+5:30

All fast suburban locals in Mumbai region are running late by 15-20 minutes due to technical problems, said Western ...

Mumbai local trains running late due to technical problems | Mumbai local trains running late due to technical problems

Mumbai local trains running late due to technical problems

Google News Next

All fast suburban locals in Mumbai region are running late by 15-20 minutes due to technical problems, said Western Railway.

"Due to technical problem, all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes. inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway tweeted.

As per information, six local trains were canceled, and at least 70 were delayed.

Also, six long-distance trains were too delayed by approx 30 minutes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Mumbai division of western railway Mumbai division of western railway