Mumbai local travel: Siblings robbed on gunpoint by four in local train, 1 arrested

A brother and sister duo travelling from local train were stabbed and robbed. Both of them were trying to escape by pulling out their mobile, bag. One of the four thieves was caught by the passengers and handed over to the railway police. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday. It is known that this incident took place at Shahad Railway Station on Central Railway in Thane district. The thief has been arrested by the Kalyan Railway Police. The arrested accused is identified as Sanju alias Sonu Mastan Raut. Police are searching for his accomplices. The accused is a criminal and serious cases have been registered against him at Igatpuri Railway Police Station. The accused have been on the radar of the police for some time now.

What exactly happened?

At around 9.30 pm on Monday night, the victims brother and sister boarded a local train heading towards CST from Ambivali railway station. As soon as the local started from Ambivali, four youths approached them, taking advantage of the fact that there was no crowd in the local. One of the youths snatched the bag and mobile phone from the two at gunpoint.

A thief was caught by passengers

Soon the Shahad railway station arrived and all four young men got off the train and fled. The two brothers and sisters shouted and the passengers at the station alerted and caught a fleeing thief, but his three companions managed to escape.

The thief has been handcuffed by the Kalyan Railway Police. The arrested accused is identified as Sanju alias Sonu Mastan Raut. Police are searching for his accomplices.

All the accused have criminal background. The Igatpuri Railway Police Station has registered a case against the arrested accused Sanjeev and the absconding accused Chhotu Papa, police said.