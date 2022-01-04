Mumbai Lockdown: If covid cases cross 20,000 mark, then lockdown will be imposed, said Iqbal Chahal

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal has made a big statement on lockdown against the backdrop of increasing number of corona patients in the city. If the number of patients in the municipal area reaches 20,000 in a day, then lockdown will have to be imposed in Mumbai, said Iqbal Chahal. He gave this information while talking to a private news channel NDTV.

As many as 8,082 coronavirus patients have been registered in Mumbai on January 3. So far, 622 patients have been discharged on Monday. Iqbal Chahal has given an important warning against the backdrop of increasing number of patients in Mumbai. He clarified that if the number of patients in Mumbai continues to increase and more than 20,000 patients are found in a day, then lockdown will have to be done.

Iqbal Chahal said that Mumbai Municipal Corporation has become alert against the backdrop of increasing number of corona patients. Mumbai was appreciated at all levels. Everyone contributed to this. However, now Omicron cases are growing. Now Mumbai's corona number has gone up to eight thousand. Citizens should see how they can stay away from the virus, appealed Iqbal Chahal. Municipal Corporation has more than 30,000 beds available at present. Three thousand beds are currently occupied. There are medicines, ventilators are available, we have made all the preparations, he said.