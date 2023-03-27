Mumbai: Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence Shivtirth in Mumbai. The meeting between the two is being considered significant in the run to the important BMC election.

The meeting comes a few days after Thackeray's Gudi Padwa speech at the Shivaji Park, during which he lashed out at his estranged cousin and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of the mess in the Shiv Sena.

Addressing a mega rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 22, Raj Thackeray blamed Uddhav Thackeray for the split of Shiv Sena and alleged that many party leaders left because of him (Uddhav).

The current political situation in Maharashtra is not going in a good direction. It hurts when I see the war for the Shiv Sena symbol. When I left Shiv Sena, some people (Uddhav) spread rumours about me, but now that person himself couldn't handle the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray, Raj Thackeray said.