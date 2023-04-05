Mumbai: Maha govt set to buy iconic Air India building for whooping Rs 1600 crore

Maharashtra government is set to buy the iconic Air India building at Nariman Point, they want to turn the building as an extension of Mantralaya.

According to a report of TOI, AI Assets Holding Ltd, which owns the building, had ‘inprinciple’ agreed to the last state offer of Rs 1,600 crore, a cabinet minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia last year and urged to give preference to Maharashtra in its attempt to sell the iconic building. Besides the state, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was said to in the fray for the building.

The minister was also quoted saying that finer details will be worked out and that their offer is conditional. He said that they will go ahead with the deal if they get vacant possession and that theydon't want to hire a new agency for the same. The minister was quoted as saying that the government will save on a huge sum of rent paid as several state offices are situated in private spaces across south Mumbai.