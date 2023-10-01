A significant fire incident occurred late Saturday night in a ground-plus-one-storey industrial estate situated in Dahisar, Mumbai. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in the incident, which transpired at 11:10 pm in the Vardhaman Industrial Cooperative Society of this northern suburb, as confirmed by the fire department.

The blaze was categorized as a "level-2" fire and required an extensive seven-hour operation to be successfully extinguished by 6:10 am on Sunday. In response to the emergency, seven fire engines, six jumbo tankers, one water tanker, an ambulance, and additional support were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

Authorities acted promptly to ensure the safety of the area and prevent the fire from spreading further. The incident serves as a reminder of the crucial role played by firefighters and emergency responders in safeguarding lives and property during such emergencies.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the industrial estate are currently under investigation. Further details regarding the incident and any potential factors contributing to the fire will be explored as authorities continue their inquiries.Mumbai: Major fire in Dahisar Industrial Estate, prompt response averts tragedy