Mumbai: Man arrested for making objectionable video of Shinde faction woman MLA

A man was allegedly thrashed by Shiv sena workers (Shinde faction) for allegedly making an objectionable video of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA and a woman leader that went viral on social media, Mumbai Police said.

The accused, was later handed over to Samta Nagar Police station, in Kandivali, East Mumbai. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rajesh Gupta.

On the complaint of the woman leader, the Dahisar police registered a case against an unknown person under IPC sections 354, 509, 500, 34 and 67 and started their investigation.

Explaining the incident, Mumbai police said that a rally was organized in Mumbai’s Dahisar area on Saturday evening, in which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also participated. MLA woman and women leaders welcomed the Chief Minister and joined the rally.

If women continued to be defamed through such videos, then she would be discouraged to join politics, she added. MLA added that the Uddhav Thackeray camp had done nothing during their rule. Now, They want to defame a woman. It is unacceptable.

There should a war of ideologies in politics. You can disagree with my views. But it is not acceptable to defame a woman by insulting her. People behind such actions should be held responsible, Shiv Sena MLA said.