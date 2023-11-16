Mumbai: Man arrested for raping female doctor, extorting money from her

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on charges of allegedly raping a woman doctor and engaging in subsequent blackmail, according to police reports on Wednesday. The victim filed a complaint at the Gamdevi police station in south Mumbai last week, as confirmed by an official.

The accused befriended her during badminton sessions at a club in Tardeo area, the complainant told police. She was not living with her husband due to some domestic issues during this period. The accused started gossiping about her personal life, so she questioned him, the official said. He asked to meet her to resolve the issue, and during the meeting at a club in Marine Drive area on August 20, the accused allegedly spiked her drink, the complainant said.

He then accompanied her to her house in a car, where they had some wine. While she was under the influence of alcohol, he raped her, the woman told the police. In October, he asked her for money. At first she obliged, but later when she refused, the accused threatened to send her videos, images and chats to her husband and friends, the complainant claimed. She allegedly gave him Rs 3.33 lakh, but when she was no longer in a position to pay, she approached police.