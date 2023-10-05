Mumbai: Man arrested in firing case in Kalyan, bullets seized

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring another person during an argument in the Shahad area of Kalyan, located in Thane district. This incident was reported by a Crime Branch official on Thursday.

Umesh Khanvilkar fired at and injured Sushil Mahato (21) on Wednesday afternoon in Shahad Bandarpatta area, the Crime Branch Unit III official said.

Mahato has been injured in the hand and throat. He is hospitalised. Khanvilkar was held from near Shahad railway station and has been booked under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offences, he said.

A country-made revolver and live cartridges were recovered from Khanvilkar. The Khadakpada police is probing further, he added.