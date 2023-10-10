Mumbai: Man breaks into BMW, decamps with valuables worth Rs 24 lakh in Bandra

A man is suspected of breaking into a BMW vehicle and making off with cash, gold, and diamond jewelry valued at Rs 24 lakh in the western suburb of Bandra, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday nabbed the accused Abhimanyu Arjun Gupta alias Rinku (31), a history-sheeter, for the theft that took place outside Lilavati Hospital on October 7, an official said.

The complainant had parked his car with a bag holding money, jewellery made of gold and diamonds, and cash inside. After three hours, he went back to the location and discovered the bag missing and the car window shattered.

According to the source, the police examined local CCTV footage and used technical evidence to identify the suspect and recover goods worth Rs 24 lakh.

The accused has multiple cases to his name at police stations in Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Thane districts, and with this arrest, the police have detected three theft cases, he said.