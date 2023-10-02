Mumbai: Man held for abducting live-in partner after dispute in Kalyan

A man in Thane district was apprehended on Monday on charges of reportedly kidnapping his live-in partner following a dispute, according to a police official.

The 34-year-old accused stopped the victim, who works in a bar, when she was returning home on Sunday but her screams alerted police, he said.

The woman was rescued. The victim's mother and sister have also been booked. Further probe is underway, Kolsewadi police station inspector SG Gavali said.