Mumbai: Man kills mother over property dispute, dumps body in river

In a shocking incident, a 43-year old man allegedly killed his 74-year old mother in the Ville Parle area in Mumbai by repeatedly hitting her head on the head with a basket ball bat and dumped her body in a river following a property dispute.

The 43-year-old man and his servant, 25, were arrested by the Juhu police for the murder of Veena Kapoor.

According to the police, on Tuesday night, the security supervisor of Kalpataru Society connected the Juhu police said that the elderly woman Veena Kapoor had gone missing. Based on the complaint, the police launched a probe. The location of her mobile was found near her building while that of her son was in Panvel, he said.

During the interrogation, he revealed that he killed his mother in a fit of rage after hitting a baseball bat multiple times on her head. He told them that there was a property dispute was going on among them due to which he committed the crime and dumped her body into a river near Matheran in Raigad district, the official said.

Police said that the woman's elder son lives in America. A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (Murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and further investigation is underway.