Mumbai: Man rescued by police after suicide search on Google alerts interpol

On Wednesday, Mumbai police successfully located and intervened to prevent a 28-year-old man from taking his own life. This life-saving action was prompted by an alert from Interpol, which indicated that the individual had been searching for information on the best way to commit suicide on Google.

The man, who hails from Rajasthan, was rescued on Tuesday from suburban Malvani after the police traced his location on the basis of his mobile number shared by the Interpol, he said. The International Criminal Police body, or Interpol, is a global body that promotes police collaboration and crime prevention on a global scale.

The rescue operation was conducted by the Unit-11 of the Mumbai police's crime branch based on the information given by the Interpol on Tuesday afternoon, the police official said. The man earlier stayed in Mira Road locality (in neighbouring Thane district) with his relatives before shifting to Malvani, a western suburb, he said.

He has been jobless since the last six months. Since he was not able to secure the release of his mother from a jail, he was under depression. As the thoughts of ending life came to his mind, he started an online search to find ways to commit suicide, the official said. He searched 'Suicide best way' on Google several times, which caught the attention of Interpol officials, who sent an email about it to the Mumbai police along with his mobile phone number, he said.

On the basis of that information, the crime branch found that the user of the mobile phone was in Malvani, he added. Accordingly, the police rushed to the place. The victim was then taken into custody and counselled, he said. He was asked to go to his relatives' place in the city after being counselled by professional counsellors, the police official said.