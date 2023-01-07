Mumbai man who urinated on female passenger on Air India flight arrested from Bengaluru

Mumbai man Shankar Mishra, who urinated on an elderly woman while drunk on an Air India flight in November, was arrested today by the Delhi police from Bengaluru.

On a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly woman in the business class. He later begged the woman not to report him to the police, saying it would impact his wife and child.

The office of the accused is situated in Bengaluru and it was found during a preliminary investigation that he was working from home, the officer said.

American financial services company Wells Fargo, Mishra's employer, has also terminated him, saying the allegations were "deeply disturbing. He worked as vice-president of the India chapter of the multinational firm, which is headquartered in California.

Air India officials and the crew of the flight have been asked to explain their handling of the incident after widespread shock and disgust.