Mumbai: Massive 9-Foot Crocodile Rescued from Mulund Residential Complex

A nine-foot-long crocodile that wandered into a residential area in Mulund was rescued on Sunday morning, according to a representative from a wildlife welfare group, as reported by PTI.

The forest department received an emergency call about the large crocodile being spotted at the Nirmal Lifestyle housing society in Mulund.

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) coordinated a rescue operation with forest officials and successfully captured the female Indian Marsh crocodile around 6:30 am. After a medical check-up, the reptile was returned to its natural habitat, said Pawan Sharma, founder of RAWW and an honorary wildlife warden with the forest department, as reported by PTI.