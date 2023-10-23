Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at residential building In Kandivali's Mahaveer Nagar, injuries reported

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 23, 2023 02:13 PM 2023-10-23T14:13:36+5:30 2023-10-23T14:14:05+5:30

Five people sustained injuries when a fire erupted on the first floor of an eight-story building in Mumbai's Kandivali ...

Five people sustained injuries when a fire erupted on the first floor of an eight-story building in Mumbai's Kandivali area.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm at the Pavan Dham Veena Santur building in Mahaveer Nagar, Kandivali West.

Firefighters have been deployed to the scene to combat the blaze, which has been primarily contained to the building's electrical wiring and installations. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The injured individuals have been promptly taken to Shatabdi Hospital for medical treatment.

