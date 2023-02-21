Mumbai: MLA Prakash Phaterpekar apologises Sonu Nigam, says incident was mistake

Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar, the son of Chembur MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, has been accused of mistreating singer Sonu Nigama and his team during a live concert in Mumbai. Reacting to the incident, Prakash Phaterpekar said that it was a minor scuffle, but whatever happened was wrong.

Strict action shud b taken and case shud b regd against goons who attacked #sonunigam and his staff an hour back! @Dev_Fadnavis @CPMumbaiPolice @DevenBhartiIPS pic.twitter.com/0HTVie5lJe — Ameet Satam (@AmeetSatam) February 21, 2023

"He did not attack them; when you see the video, you will know that it happened by mistake. He did not push them on purpose. At the time of leaving the stage, he was trying to get a selfie. What happened was wrong. Despite being a boy, he is very polite. I apologise, and I feel guilty," he said.

"I have apologised to Sonu Nigam," he added.

In his statement to police, the singer alleged that MLA Prakash Phatarpekar's son Swapnil Prakash Phatarpekar pushed him down the stage, hit his colleagues Hariprakash and Rabbani Khan, made them fall down the stairs, and injured them.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) based on singer Sonu Nigam’s complaint, the police said.

DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters, "After a live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage when a man held him. After an objection, he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, and one of those two men sustained injuries. The accused’s name is Swapnil Phaterpekar."

Singer Sonu Nigam's team member Rabbani and bodyguard were injured in a scuffle when some men approached him for a selfie on stage. The incident took place when Sonu attended a music festival in Chembur on Monday evening.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI that a local MLA's son approached Sonu Nigam after his performance for a selfie, but Nigam's bodyguard stopped him because he didn't know who he was. Later, there was a minor scuffle between the bodyguard and the MLA’s son, due to which one or two people fell from the stage.