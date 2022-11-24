Mumbai: MNS workers thrash hotel manager for not playing Marathi song inside premises

Raj Thackeray led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers thrashed a hotel managers for not playing Marathi songs. As per sources no action has been take by the police yet.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area. A verbal argument broke out between the MNS workers and hotel management for allegedly not playing Marathi songs. Later, the hotel manager was beaten by the party workers.

This is not the first time when MNS goons have beaten up people over Marathi issue in the city, Times Now reported.