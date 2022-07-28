Mumbai: Mount Mary Fair in Bandra to resume after 2-years in September

After a two-year gap due to the pandemic, the annual Mount Mary fair, popularly known as Bandra Fair, will be held this year from September 11 to 18.The week-long fair held to celebrate the birthday of Mother Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, is one of the biggest gatherings in the entire western suburbs and draws people of all faiths. On Tuesday, BMC officials and basilica personnel undertook a preliminary reconnaissance of the church and the area where vendors erect stalls.Civic officials said that as the feast is being celebrated after a two-year gap they expect a larger turnout.

Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of H-West Ward, said official approvals for the fair are awaited. Every year pilgrims flock to offer prayers for the sick and the aged at the church that was built in 1904. Stalls are set up by locals along the steps of the church to sell candles of different shapes, including human limbs and body parts. The devotees light candles seeking relief from any ailments in their bodies.Apart from candles, locals also set up sweetmeat shops, food stalls and entertainment hubs along the road outside the church. While the stalls on the steps of the church are under the jurisdiction of the church, pitches outside the church are administered by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).