Mumbai: Multiple houses in Vikhroli collapse as protection wall gives way, no injuries reported

In the Park Site area of Vikhroli, four houses crumbled on Friday morning due to the collapse of a protection wall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Nonetheless, the houses suffered extensive damage.

Following a two-day respite, Mumbai experienced another bout of rainfall beginning on Thursday night, resulting in heavy downpours across various regions. During this time, numerous cracks were discovered in the retaining wall of the Varsha Nagar area in the Vikhroli Park Site due to the rain.

As soon as some residents noticed the cracks, they swiftly evacuated their homes along with their families. While no injuries occurred during the collapse, all four houses completely fell apart on Friday morning. Upon learning of the incident, the municipal corporation and fire brigade rapidly responded to the scene, evacuating nearby homes that posed a risk in the vicinity.