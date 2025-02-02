Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway Accident: Two Killed, Five Injured in Car Crash While Returning from Maha Kumbh Mela

Nashik, Maharashtra (February 2, 2025): Two people were killed and five others seriously injured in a fatal accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway on Saturday night.

The accident occurred near Sinnar when the driver of an Innova Crysta lost control and the vehicle crashed into the side angle. Two passengers died at the scene while five others were left with severe injuries.

The injured victims, all from Ratnagiri, were returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. They were heading back home when the accident took place.

Police and emergency services responded quickly to the scene. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to reports, the two of the five injured are in critical condition.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the families. A case of accidental death has been registered and statements from the injured passengers have been recorded.

Highway accidents have been a persistent concern, with calls for increased safety measures on the Samruddhi Highway and other major routes.