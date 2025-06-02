Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: CM Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Final Stretch of Samruddhi Mahamarg on June 5

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, will inaugurate the final 76-km stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, also known as Samruddhi Mahamarg, on June 5. This final leg connects Igatpuri in Nashik to Amane in Thane. It marks the completion of a 701-km high-speed corridor. The stretch will open to the public on the same day after the Chief Minister inaugurates it, reported Hindustan Times. The report stated that Maharashtra State Road Development (MSRDC) managing director Anil Gaikwad and officials from the Chief Minister’s office confirmed the inauguration date.

The cost of this project was Rs 1,182 crore. This segment’s funds were jointly raised by the MSRDC and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This segment has three important interchanges: at Igatpuri, at Kutghar, and in Shahpur and Amane near Thane. It has India’s longest tunnel road, stretching 7.8 km through the Kasara Ghat region. This new stretch offers a big upgrade to the existing Mumbai-Nashik route. In the existing route, the motorists had to climb 450 metres via Kasara Ghat. The expressway reduces travel time between Igatpuri and Amane from 90 minutes to 40 minutes.

With this last stretch becoming operational, the entire 701-km-long expressway will become completely operational for the public. The travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur will be reduced to 8 hours from 16 hours. The speed limit on this Rs 55,000 crore expressway will be up to 150 km/hr.

The whole project was built under the following phases:

The Nagpur-Shirdi section was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in December 2022,

The Shirdi-Bharvir (Nashik) stretch was inaugurated by then CM Eknath Shinde in May 2023,

The Bharvir-Igatpuri section was launched by the MSRDC minister Dada Bhuse in March 2024.

This whole 701-km route passes through 10 districts and 390 villages. The expressway is expected to enhance connectivity, promote trade, and boost economic development across the state.