Mumbai: Nasal Covid vaccine sees low uptake with just 74 beneficiaries in 7 days

In the past week, less than 100 eligible individuals over the age of 60 in the city have received the world's first intranasal iNCOVACC vaccine, as per the reports in FPJ.

Data from the public health department of the BMC indicates that between April 28 and May 4, a total of 75 individuals received the iNCOVACC vaccine. This implies that on a daily basis, the nasal vaccine is being administered to roughly 10 to 11 beneficiaries.

A senior health official stated that due to iNCOVACC being a new vaccine, many eligible individuals are hesitant to receive it, especially as most have already received their booster dose. However, since the nasal vaccine is only available at civic-run centers, the official anticipates that more people will eventually come forward to receive it.