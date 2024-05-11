Mumbai, Navi Mumbai to See Relief from Heat as Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for Next 48 Hours

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department (RMD) has predicted a slight drop in Saturday's maximum temperature, estimating it to peak at around 33 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity is also anticipated to decrease, potentially falling to 68% on Saturday, posing potential discomfort for outdoor activities. Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius, with the likelihood of cloudy skies emerging in the afternoon or evening hours.

Over the next 48 hours, additional decreases in temperature are predicted, coupled with anticipated rain and thunderstorms towards the evening or night. On Friday, the Thane-Belapur Industrial Area registered a peak temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, accompanied by relative humidity levels spanning from 67 to 80%.

Likewise, Navi Mumbai is anticipated to witness a reduction in maximum temperature, projected to reach 33 degrees Celsius on Saturday. During this period, temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius, with the weather outlook including thunderstorms and rainfall towards the evening or night.