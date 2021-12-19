Mumbai NCB arrests one in 'courier drugs case'

Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a person who is allegedly involved in a courier drugs case on Saturday night from the Dongri area in Mumbai.

The accused will be produced before court shortly, informed the NCB.

According to the NCB, the accused allegedly supplied drugs to other countries through couriers.

The accused allegedly planned to send the drugs hidden in different items to foreign countries, the NCB claimed.

( With inputs from ANI )

